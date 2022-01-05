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#RebelNews #TamaraUgolini #RapidCOVIDTests Rapid antigen tests debunked after social media claims fruits and drinks tested positive
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158 views • January 05, 2022
#RebelNews #TamaraUgolini #RapidCOVIDTests
Rapid antigen tests debunked after social media claims fruits and drinks tested positive
►http://www.FightVaccinePassports.com
After seeing many claims on social media of random fruits and drinks testing positive for COVID-19 using rapid antigen tests, Tamara Ugolini decided to conduct my own at-home experiment to confirm or deny these allegations.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3HmpGzU
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER. WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
Rapid antigen tests debunked after social media claims fruits and drinks tested positive
►http://www.FightVaccinePassports.com
After seeing many claims on social media of random fruits and drinks testing positive for COVID-19 using rapid antigen tests, Tamara Ugolini decided to conduct my own at-home experiment to confirm or deny these allegations.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3HmpGzU
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER. WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
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