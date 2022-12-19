【 G -Times NEWS】Alberta Sovereignty Act Passed

https://gnews.org/articles/602335
摘要：According to a True North report on December 8th, only ten days after it was submitted to the Alberta Legislature, the Sovereignty Act that the new premier Danielle Smith has been pushing was passed in the provincial parliament on the same day and finally established
