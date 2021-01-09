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🍟🤩🍟On the PLEASANT TASTE BUD scale, it rates 100%
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62 views • January 09, 2021
Welcome back! In this video Caleb will be showing you how to make simple, easy, and tasty french fries! Hope you enjoy!
↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-french-fries
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↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-french-fries
↪ Join the Berkeley chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
↪ Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
↪ See the top 10 recipes: https://berkeleychefs.com/10bestrecipes
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