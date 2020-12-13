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The Oath...
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136 views • December 13, 2020
Let us not forget that Donald J. Trump took an Oath. It reads as follows: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, PRESERVE, PROTECT and DEFEND the CONSTITUTION of the United States."
The Courts including the highest court in the land seem to have abandoned the Constitution.
It falls upon President Trump to defend it.
The Courts including the highest court in the land seem to have abandoned the Constitution.
It falls upon President Trump to defend it.
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