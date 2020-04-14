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Exposing False Doctrines: Working Your Way To Heaven
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61 views • April 14, 2020
"Exposing False Doctrines: Working Your Way to Heaven" looks at a monstrous false teaching in the church about how to get saved. Like the "once saved, always saved" doctrine, fear of "working your way to heaven" has led to an almost universal rejection of the need for obedience to Jesus. Almost every attempt to obey the teachings of Jesus is damned as trying to "get to heaven by works". These false teachers will never teach you to work for Jesus, but when it comes to working for money, they tell quite a different story!
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