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Part 1 Only Way to Win is To Not Play the Game!
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33 views • August 23, 2023

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/08/gods-monetary-systemthe-truth-for-all.html  Fiat is an unfair unjust system, it is always fluctuating because it is an illusion. Coinage Act 1792. Is just fair and according to the Constitution. Come out of the Bank of England.


​We The People have our own money! Real Money! Constitution, Article 1 Section 10. People World Wide can trust our money! We The People have a great name and reputation! Fiat people have a horrible reputation!

Serving the Devil: kills, steals, and destroys! That is stupid! Don't play the game. Movie: " War Game!" All Wars are Bankers' War!



PG here, God gave me a vision Milford, 3 Banks hold our Gold in them. So we need brand new independent Banks with Constitutional Banks. Honest Banks led by the Holy Spirit.


​Life is so much easier for everyone if we all live by the laws of God. No long list of policies, financial producers, terms and conditions, just simple math. Banks only used gold and silver coins.

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