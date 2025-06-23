BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Cooper 🔥🔥🔥 Almost like the "Q" movement was modeled after this exact speech and idea 😎
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1919 followers
80 views • 23 hours ago

Bill Cooper 🔥🔥🔥

Almost like the "Q" movement was modeled after this exact speech and idea 😎

#JusticeIsComing

IMO one of my favorite OG truthers really nails it with this more relevant now than ever segment!

Arrests are coming but I can imagine we can't just arrest a couple here or there. So when people get frustrated because obviously many people are suffering, dying and still being poisoned, experimented on or genocided ☠️

Keep in mind the ones who will be held accountable have the power to burn this world to the ground. Meanwhile fleeing to their bunkers if this doesn't happen in a very particular way. So it's likely optics and relations are playing a critical role in the success of actually bringing down the DEEP STATE..

The movie Obama produced [LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND] gives a decent insight on I believe their contingency plan if Israel wouldn't use the SAMPSON option assuming that's even a real thing 👀

Keywords
qbill cooperalmost like themovement was modeled afterthis exactspeech and idea
