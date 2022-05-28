Talking Galactic: Angel Visitations, Have you had any lately?

Our angels are among us and communicate to us more than we realize. Joyce and Lane share personal angel visitations and tips on how to recognize them when they happen to you.Are we headed for 4D? How does the 3D, 4D, 5D process work, and what's the difference between lightworkers, starseeds, and seedlings? What are twin flames, really? How about avatars vs clones-- which are we being subjected to, and is the deep state headed for arrests, or not?One thing is for sure, few mother daugheters have conversations like these. Join us as we look at today's goings-on from a light-filled persepective. Let's learn together and have some laughs on the way.WWW.LIFESOURCE.GLOBALWWW.JOYCEKELLER.COMSEND SHOW QUESTIONS TO:BOOKS BY JOYCE:The Joy of MiraclesSeven Steps To Heaven, How To Communicate With Those You've Loved and LostWhy Am I Here?BOOKS BY LANE:Tale of Running Bear: A Picture Book for Adult-Minded Young PeopleA Mother's New World Order (NWO) Handbook: How to survive the Illuminati and other dangersLIGHT YOUR FIRE: The Ayurveda Diet for Weight Loss: Boost Metabolism, Regain Health & Lose Weight Forever. A unique and simple system based on the ancient science of Ayurveda.