PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - SHARE WITH SHARA AND GUEST ELIZABETH VERNON 23RD DEC 2022

SHARA
7 PM UK - 11 AM PACIFIC- 2 PM EASTERN
Be Aware. Get Activated. Take Action.
In a world of so many shifts occurring understanding that everything is energy is the most powerful tool you can have. Applying this knowledge to your everyday ways is key. This time will be used to speak about those ways to apply the codes of life to your life. Life can be hard but it doesn’t have to be. Let’s make the shift together.
Here we will engage in discussion about the awareness of events around us…. how to activate our inner knowing and ways to take action.
