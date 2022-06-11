Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 10, 2022. - Map & Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 10, 2022





▪️On the north of Kharkiv region, the Russian army has aligned the frontline near Ternova.





▪️The Ukrainian forces are preparing to offence towards Izyum and cross Siverskyi Donets.





▪️The Russian army continues advancing from Svyatohirs'k towards Sydorove.





▪️The Russian army continues clearing nearby forests and villages in Severodonetsk, the fighting for Borivs'ke continues.





▪️The allied forces continue advancing towards Bakhmut, fighting takes place near Pokrovs'ke.





▪️On the Kryvyi Rih direction, the Russian Army has obliterated the Ukrainian command post in Velyka Kostromka.





▪️A missile strike in Dnipro has destroyed Ukrainian planes on their home airfield.





▪️ Kinburn Spit is finally cleared of the Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance groups.