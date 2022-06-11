Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 10, 2022. - Map & Text

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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 10, 2022
▪️On the north of Kharkiv region, the Russian army has aligned the frontline near Ternova.
▪️The Ukrainian forces are preparing to offence towards Izyum and cross Siverskyi Donets.
▪️The Russian army continues advancing from Svyatohirs'k towards Sydorove.
▪️The Russian army continues clearing nearby forests and villages in Severodonetsk, the fighting for Borivs'ke continues.
▪️The allied forces continue advancing towards Bakhmut, fighting takes place near Pokrovs'ke.
▪️On the Kryvyi Rih direction, the Russian Army has obliterated the Ukrainian command post in Velyka Kostromka.
▪️A missile strike in Dnipro has destroyed Ukrainian planes on their home airfield.
▪️ Kinburn Spit is finally cleared of the Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance groups.