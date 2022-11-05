Is the World Economic Forum's -Great Reset- Really a Vatican Agenda

Has anyone noticed that the social teachings in Pope Francis's encyclicals are now showing up as the basis for the global, socio-economic policy known as the "great reset'? The World Economic Forum's own agenda defines this term very clearly, indicating that this period of global crisis offers the "perfect opportunity" to drive the world urgently towards a total societal shift. How does the World Economic Forum define the 'great reset'? Why are world leaders everywhere using the same terminology to describe a coming societal shift and where does this terminology originate from? What are the connections between Catholic social doctrine on "common good" and the 'great reset'? Does Klaus Schwab have Jesuit connections? In this segment from ep 3 of 'Truth Matters', discover the behind-the-scenes connections between some of the world’s most powerful elite and their plans for the world's future.

