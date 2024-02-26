You've been Fannied- Busted Bitch ! She paid her Lover over one million dollars to have sex and travel with her and now has some new nicknames given to her by Cannabis Jimmy = see description below

I am trying to come up with a good derogatory nickname for Fannie. How about : I just took a Fannie. I feel better now. I got rid of all that waste. Or we could say: I just Fannied - farted. Or we could say: Man I feel sick. I think I am going to Fannie - barf. Hey Man you just pulled a Fannie - you messed up. You Mom is a Mother Fucker - now it is Your Mom is a Fannie Fucker. Oh Man you're Fannied -or You're fucked. Sorry for the F Bombs but I am having so much fun thinking of all these new names.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.