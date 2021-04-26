City of GLENDALE AZ 1st Amendment audit FAIL

DHS RULES REGARDING PHOTOGRAPHY AT GOVERNMENT OFFICES INCLUDING COURTHOUSES:



The Rules



The federal guidelines read:



Persons entering in or on government property may take photographs of -



(c) Building entrances, LOBBIES, foyers, corridors, or auditoriums for news purposes."

The Glendale City Arizona courthouse has signs on the window forbidding photography anywhere in the building violating the govts. own DHS poster 7 and our 1st Amendment Freedom of the Press.



Constitution of United States of America 1789:



"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."



The guard also refused me entry violating US code 18 section 242 which makes it a felony crime to deprive a US citizen of a constitutionally protected activity(in this case reporting news in the public interest)using color of law including city policies, ordinances, court rules which violate our Bill of Rights.



I was also investigating the City of Glendale employing illegal aliens as guards and a police officer allowed in the building without wearing a mask. I was about to ID the officer not wearing her mask allowed entry into the building but the guard refuses to let me enter the building lobby(I was following the cop not wearing a mask to ID her when the guard blocked my entry violating US 18 section 242. He may have gone in to ask permission later but it was too late by then to complete my investigation and the fact he was blocking entry to the Press while enforcing their no photography in the lobby policy is a 1st Amendment violation) which is intended to be open to the general public and must be accessible by law to the Press.



Laws violated by the City of Glendale and this contractor employed by them may include USC article 4, section 4, US code 8 section 1324(guard concealed legal citizenship status of another guard), 18 section 242, 1st Amendment Freedom of Press and 14th Amendment equal protection under law(police, government employees, illegal aliens given special privileges and protections over US citizens).



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Note: The City of Glendale AZ courthouse also had a sign requiring temperature checks and questions answered to enter the building which violates the laws against practicing medicine without a license and the 4th and 5th Amendments.



After the guard illegally refused to allow me in the building, I left without ever entering the building. Shortly after, I was followed by the City of Glendale police walking away on Glendale Ave.



I will be FOIAing the City of Glendale to determine if this private security guard working for the City made a false police report on me after illegally refusing my entry into a public lobby to report 2 stories(police not required to wear masks on entry and illegal alien employees).



City of Glendale courthouse door guards employed by:



Blackstone Security Services

7227 N 16th St Suite 107, Phoenix, AZ 85020

602-265-6160



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