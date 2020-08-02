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Silvano Trotta - Pris la Main dans le Sac !
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8 views • August 02, 2020
YT 2 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2UDfH2nNO6E
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Preuves éclatantes de la désinformation des médias !
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/crise-du-coronavirus-en-france-epidemie-terminee-versus-panique-organisee-pourquoi
https://fr.sputniknews.com/economie/202008011044187814-commande-europeenne-remdesivir-triomphe-big-pharma-didier-raoult/
https://ripostelaique.com/en-censurant-trump-twitter-avoue-le-covid-est-un-complot-mondial.html
https://fort-russ.com/2020/08/crossing-the-rubicon-the-uk-slips-into-a-repressive-state/
https://yetiblog.org/archives/26200
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Preuves éclatantes de la désinformation des médias !
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/crise-du-coronavirus-en-france-epidemie-terminee-versus-panique-organisee-pourquoi
https://fr.sputniknews.com/economie/202008011044187814-commande-europeenne-remdesivir-triomphe-big-pharma-didier-raoult/
https://ripostelaique.com/en-censurant-trump-twitter-avoue-le-covid-est-un-complot-mondial.html
https://fort-russ.com/2020/08/crossing-the-rubicon-the-uk-slips-into-a-repressive-state/
https://yetiblog.org/archives/26200
Keywords
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