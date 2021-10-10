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Aussie Freedom Blogger Arrested For 'Exercising'
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51 views • October 10, 2021
by Zero Hedge
October 9th 2021, 11:17 am
"Aussie Freedom Blogger Arrested At Home For Alleged ‘Breach Of Public Health Act’"
https://www.infowars.com/posts/aussie-freedom-blogger-arrested-at-home-for-alleged-breach-of-public-health-act/
October 9th 2021, 11:17 am
"Aussie Freedom Blogger Arrested At Home For Alleged ‘Breach Of Public Health Act’"
https://www.infowars.com/posts/aussie-freedom-blogger-arrested-at-home-for-alleged-breach-of-public-health-act/
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