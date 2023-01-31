Create New Account
The CIA Had Developed Masks So Real That They Can’t Be Detected In A Face-To-Face Conversation
MIRRORED from Atlas Obscura

22 Jul 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0uAh02-vPU&t=2s&ab_channel=AtlasObscura

https://hackaday.com/2021/05/18/spy-tech-cia-masks-in-five-minutes-or-less/

Meet Jonna Mendez, the former CIA Chief of Disguise (a real job!). During her tenure, Mendez oversaw the equipment used by spies to conceal their identities, including a five-second mask, which had been inspired by Hollywood. The technology, developed over a period of 10 years, allowed for facial movement—and, unlike its cinematic counterparts, which required hours in the makeup chair, it could be put on and removed at a moment’s notice. Listen to Mendez explain the ins and outs of this unique piece of spy technology.


ciatechnologyfacial recognitionrealspiesmasks

