The CIA Had Developed Masks So Real That They Can’t Be Detected In A Face-To-Face Conversation

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MIRRORED from Atlas Obscura
22 Jul 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0uAh02-vPU&t=2s&ab_channel=AtlasObscura
https://hackaday.com/2021/05/18/spy-tech-cia-masks-in-five-minutes-or-less/
Meet Jonna Mendez, the former CIA Chief of Disguise (a real job!). During her tenure, Mendez oversaw the equipment used by spies to conceal their identities, including a five-second mask, which had been inspired by Hollywood. The technology, developed over a period of 10 years, allowed for facial movement—and, unlike its cinematic counterparts, which required hours in the makeup chair, it could be put on and removed at a moment’s notice. Listen to Mendez explain the ins and outs of this unique piece of spy technology.