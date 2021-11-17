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A Peek into the Matrix: Part 1 - Introduction to Panterra D'Oro with Kenneth Scott
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60 views • November 17, 2021
Kenneth Scott is one of the greatest living minds on earth today.
He has studied every facet of society for decades.
Not only did he study in depth the outer world, but he also studied his own inner world.
This culminated in a deep dive into law and then the establishment of the PanTerra D'Oro Private Society & Gemstone University.
Ken also works with the Kingdom of David, offering people practical solutions to the current confusion & control matrix.
In this series, through considered conversation with Kelvyn, Ken steps the audience through the delusions & illusions of the matrix and shows how we are the one's we've been waiting for & together we can build a new world.
https://www.banned.video/
He has studied every facet of society for decades.
Not only did he study in depth the outer world, but he also studied his own inner world.
This culminated in a deep dive into law and then the establishment of the PanTerra D'Oro Private Society & Gemstone University.
Ken also works with the Kingdom of David, offering people practical solutions to the current confusion & control matrix.
In this series, through considered conversation with Kelvyn, Ken steps the audience through the delusions & illusions of the matrix and shows how we are the one's we've been waiting for & together we can build a new world.
https://www.banned.video/
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