Phyto Estrogen Rich Food You Probably Didn’t Know About

You may want to eat more of these if you want to rebalance your hormones:



In this video, Logan Christopher, CEO of Lost Empire Herbs, shares some food items that provide phytoestrogens in order to support your health.



Phytoestrogens or dietary estrogens are naturally occurring compounds found in plants. It imitates estrogen because their chemical structure is very similar to the estrogen our bodies naturally produce. 👀



Logan reveals that phytoestrogens are present in apples, nuts, seeds, as well as coffee, hops, and beer.👈



In fact, you might be surprised to learn that many phytoestrogen-rich plants are already part of our diets.🍎



To learn more about this topic, listen to the full episode here: https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/

