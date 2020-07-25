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Carrie Fisher Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carrie_Fisher
Carrie Fisher (October 21, 1956 – December 27, 2016)
She was an American actress, writer, and humorist.
Fisher is known for playing Princess Leia in the Star
Wars films, a role for which she was nominated for
three Saturn Awards.
Her other film credits include Shampoo (1975), The Blues
Brothers (1980), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), The 'Burbs
(1989), When Harry Met Sally... (1989), Soapdish(1991),
and The Women (2008). She was nominated twice for the
Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a
Comedy Series for her performances on the television series
30 Rock and Catastrophe.
She was posthumously made a Disney Legend in 2017, and
in 2018 she was awarded a posthumous Grammy Award for
Best Spoken Word Album.
Fisher wrote several semi-autobiographical novels, including
Postcards from the Edge and an autobiographical one-woman
play, and its non-fiction book, Wishful Drinking, based on
the play.
She wrote the screenplay for the film version of Postcards
From The Edge which garnered her a BAFTA Award for Best Adapted
Screenplay nomination, and her one-woman stage show of Wishful
Drinking was filmed for television and received a nomination
for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.
She worked on other writers' screenplays as a script doctor,
including tightening the scripts for Hook (1991), Sister Act
(1992), The Wedding Singer (1998), and many of the films from
the Star Wars franchise, among others. In later years, she
earned praise for speaking publicly about her experiences with
bipolar disorder and drug addiction.
Fisher was the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress
Debbie Reynolds. She and her mother appear in Bright Lights:
Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, a documentary about
their relationship. It premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
Fisher died of sudden cardiac death on December 27, 2016, at age
60, four days after experiencing a medical emergency during a
transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles. Her final film,
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was released on December 15, 2017 and
is dedicated to her.
The day after Fisher's death, her mother Debbie Reynolds suffered
a stroke at the home of son Todd, where the family was planning
Fisher's burial arrangements. She was taken to a hospital, where
she died later that afternoon.[130][131] According to Todd Fisher,
Reynolds had said, "I want to be with Carrie" immediately prior to
suffering the stroke. On January 5, 2017, a joint private memorial
was held for Fisher and Reynolds. A portion of Fisher's ashes were
laid to rest beside Reynolds in a crypt at Forest Lawn Memorial Park
in Hollywood Hills. The remainder of her ashes are held in a giant,
novelty Prozac pill.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carrie_Fisher
Carrie Fisher (October 21, 1956 – December 27, 2016)
She was an American actress, writer, and humorist.
Fisher is known for playing Princess Leia in the Star
Wars films, a role for which she was nominated for
three Saturn Awards.
Her other film credits include Shampoo (1975), The Blues
Brothers (1980), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), The 'Burbs
(1989), When Harry Met Sally... (1989), Soapdish(1991),
and The Women (2008). She was nominated twice for the
Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a
Comedy Series for her performances on the television series
30 Rock and Catastrophe.
She was posthumously made a Disney Legend in 2017, and
in 2018 she was awarded a posthumous Grammy Award for
Best Spoken Word Album.
Fisher wrote several semi-autobiographical novels, including
Postcards from the Edge and an autobiographical one-woman
play, and its non-fiction book, Wishful Drinking, based on
the play.
She wrote the screenplay for the film version of Postcards
From The Edge which garnered her a BAFTA Award for Best Adapted
Screenplay nomination, and her one-woman stage show of Wishful
Drinking was filmed for television and received a nomination
for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.
She worked on other writers' screenplays as a script doctor,
including tightening the scripts for Hook (1991), Sister Act
(1992), The Wedding Singer (1998), and many of the films from
the Star Wars franchise, among others. In later years, she
earned praise for speaking publicly about her experiences with
bipolar disorder and drug addiction.
Fisher was the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress
Debbie Reynolds. She and her mother appear in Bright Lights:
Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, a documentary about
their relationship. It premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
Fisher died of sudden cardiac death on December 27, 2016, at age
60, four days after experiencing a medical emergency during a
transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles. Her final film,
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was released on December 15, 2017 and
is dedicated to her.
The day after Fisher's death, her mother Debbie Reynolds suffered
a stroke at the home of son Todd, where the family was planning
Fisher's burial arrangements. She was taken to a hospital, where
she died later that afternoon.[130][131] According to Todd Fisher,
Reynolds had said, "I want to be with Carrie" immediately prior to
suffering the stroke. On January 5, 2017, a joint private memorial
was held for Fisher and Reynolds. A portion of Fisher's ashes were
laid to rest beside Reynolds in a crypt at Forest Lawn Memorial Park
in Hollywood Hills. The remainder of her ashes are held in a giant,
novelty Prozac pill.
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