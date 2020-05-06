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PARADISE LOST - DEVIDED
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17 views • May 06, 2020
Second upload 20th of November 2015 in my second you tube account after they shut down my first! THIS YOUR ONLY GRACE. THE ART OF CONVERSATION, REGARDING COMMON SENSE. AS MERELY AN INFLICTION, DIVIDED WE STAND MAYBE YOU'RE CONTENT. RELYING ON RELIGION, YOU STEAL WITHOUT CONSENT. JUST CONSUMMATES MY THEORY, DIVIDED WE STAND DIVIDED WE'LL STAND. REGARDLESS WE'LL FALL. HOW SUBTLE THE WORDS WE'VE COME TO KNOW, DIVIDED WE STAND. DETERMINED TO FALL. JUST LIKE THIS HOLLOW WORLD THAT SLEEPS INSIDE OF ME....
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