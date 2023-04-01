Glenn Here's the REAL reason they INDICTED Donald Trump

Glenn Beck
March 31, 2023
‘It’s amazing how insidious darkness is,’ Glenn says. ’[And] it’s amazing how distracted you can become.’ Thanks to the far-left’s unforgiving efforts, President Donald Trump has now been indicted. It’s a historical moment for our nation — and it symbolizes a major turning point from which we may never fully recover. But it’s all a distraction. In this clip, Glenn unveils the TRUE reason the far-left is going after Trump: ‘They NEED you for cover.’
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCak0mpltjk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.