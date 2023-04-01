Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn Here's the REAL reason they INDICTED Donald Trump
113 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


March 31, 2023


‘It’s amazing how insidious darkness is,’ Glenn says. ’[And] it’s amazing how distracted you can become.’ Thanks to the far-left’s unforgiving efforts, President Donald Trump has now been indicted. It’s a historical moment for our nation — and it symbolizes a major turning point from which we may never fully recover. But it’s all a distraction. In this clip, Glenn unveils the TRUE reason the far-left is going after Trump: ‘They NEED you for cover.’


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCak0mpltjk


Keywords
trumppresidentreasonglenn beckcoverindicteddistractionshistorical momentmajor turning point

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket