Glenn Here's the REAL reason they INDICTED Donald Trump

Glenn Beck





March 31, 2023





‘It’s amazing how insidious darkness is,’ Glenn says. ’[And] it’s amazing how distracted you can become.’ Thanks to the far-left’s unforgiving efforts, President Donald Trump has now been indicted. It’s a historical moment for our nation — and it symbolizes a major turning point from which we may never fully recover. But it’s all a distraction. In this clip, Glenn unveils the TRUE reason the far-left is going after Trump: ‘They NEED you for cover.’





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCak0mpltjk



