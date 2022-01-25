© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** DEADLY SMALL POX-EBOLA COCKTAIL IS ON THE WAY ** - Tucker/Reese/Hodges – 24/Jan/2022
Follow
12
Share
Report
7113 views • January 25, 2022
** WARNING! Timeline Shows Threat of Incoming Smallpox False Flag
- Banned.Video Greg Reese – 22/Nov/2022
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=619bd113a59e0c5e2327f54c
** BILL GATES MAKES POTENTIAL TERRORIST THREATS ** - InfoWars/Bowne – 30/Nov/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.brighteon.com/64cadb63-1c9c-4f41-8b92-7fc807ecbcea
** WARNING! Timeline Shows Threat of Incoming Smallpox False Flag ** - Natural Remedies for Smallpox – InfoWars/Reese – 26/Nov/2021
- Video & Article: https://www.brighteon.com/881c4412-acf9-4c40-a7a7-9b43c1011ce5
** - Deadly Small Pox-Ebola Cocktail Is On Its Way**Recent Events Suggest the Predicted Arrival of the Deadly Small Pox-Ebola Cocktail Is On Its Way
- Dave Hodges, 24/Jan/2022
-- Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/recent-events-suggest-predicted-arrival-deadly-small-pox-ebola-cocktail-its-way
-- The so-called Red Wave is sweeping America. The Democratic Party is in free-fall and this is based on polling data that comes from liberal organizations! Aside from an unreasonable level of cheating in 2022, the Democrats are going to be destroyed and in that scenario, with Republicans controlling both houses of Congress, both Biden and Harris are impeached for willful neglect on the border issue in violation of the ConstitutionL In this scenario, Republican, Kevin McCarthy (presumed Speaker of the House) would ascend to the Presidency.
- Cont’d --
** 10 Best Home Remedies For Ebola That Are Powerful And Effective
- Live a little longer.com, 2017
- Article: https://www.livealittlelonger.com/home-remedies-for-ebola/
-- Ebola is a dreaded disease, and the very mention of it sends shivers down one’s spine. Not surprising, because it carries a fatality rate of 80%, which is rather high for any life threatening disease. This prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare Ebola an international emergency, and Ebola is being fought with a war-footing. Awareness is the key to prevention; hence you and your family members need to be vigilant.
Also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever, Ebola is best described as a group of viruses that cause such a fever, where there is bleeding within and outside of the human body. It can spread through contact, especially with the body fluids of the infected person, and has an incubation period of 8 to 21 days after which it raises its ugly head. As the disease progresses, it leads to multiple organ failure and certain death. No cure has been developed for the dreaded Ebola virus.
- Cont’d --
** Driver who stopped to help when truck carrying 100 lab monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania and put her hand in one of the cages says she now has a cough and pink eye after one of the macaques HISSED in her face
- Daily Mail, James Gordon - 25/Jan/2022
- Article: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10438357/Truck-crash-involving-transportation-monkeys-lab-sparked-infection-fears.html
• Woman who stopped to help monkeys in truck crash is now feeling unwell
• Michelle Fallon, from Danville near Scranton, was directly behind the truck
• Fallon said the day following the accident she developed a cough and pink-eye
• She has begun a course of antiviral drugs and treatment to prevent rabies
• The last of the four escaped monkeys was accounted for by late Saturday
• One of the cynomolgus macaques, which are also known as crab-eating or long-tailed macaques, was found in a tree
• Pennsylvania residents had been warned not to engage a crab-eating macaque that escaped from a truck carrying 100 of them to a lab
• Crates with live monkeys inside were strewn across State Route 54 in Danville, 130 miles from Philadelphia, after the crash
• A witness said he thought he saw a cat run across the road before making the shocking realization that it was actually a fleeing primate
- Cont’d—
- Banned.Video Greg Reese – 22/Nov/2022
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=619bd113a59e0c5e2327f54c
** BILL GATES MAKES POTENTIAL TERRORIST THREATS ** - InfoWars/Bowne – 30/Nov/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.brighteon.com/64cadb63-1c9c-4f41-8b92-7fc807ecbcea
** WARNING! Timeline Shows Threat of Incoming Smallpox False Flag ** - Natural Remedies for Smallpox – InfoWars/Reese – 26/Nov/2021
- Video & Article: https://www.brighteon.com/881c4412-acf9-4c40-a7a7-9b43c1011ce5
** - Deadly Small Pox-Ebola Cocktail Is On Its Way**Recent Events Suggest the Predicted Arrival of the Deadly Small Pox-Ebola Cocktail Is On Its Way
- Dave Hodges, 24/Jan/2022
-- Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/recent-events-suggest-predicted-arrival-deadly-small-pox-ebola-cocktail-its-way
-- The so-called Red Wave is sweeping America. The Democratic Party is in free-fall and this is based on polling data that comes from liberal organizations! Aside from an unreasonable level of cheating in 2022, the Democrats are going to be destroyed and in that scenario, with Republicans controlling both houses of Congress, both Biden and Harris are impeached for willful neglect on the border issue in violation of the ConstitutionL In this scenario, Republican, Kevin McCarthy (presumed Speaker of the House) would ascend to the Presidency.
- Cont’d --
** 10 Best Home Remedies For Ebola That Are Powerful And Effective
- Live a little longer.com, 2017
- Article: https://www.livealittlelonger.com/home-remedies-for-ebola/
-- Ebola is a dreaded disease, and the very mention of it sends shivers down one’s spine. Not surprising, because it carries a fatality rate of 80%, which is rather high for any life threatening disease. This prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare Ebola an international emergency, and Ebola is being fought with a war-footing. Awareness is the key to prevention; hence you and your family members need to be vigilant.
Also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever, Ebola is best described as a group of viruses that cause such a fever, where there is bleeding within and outside of the human body. It can spread through contact, especially with the body fluids of the infected person, and has an incubation period of 8 to 21 days after which it raises its ugly head. As the disease progresses, it leads to multiple organ failure and certain death. No cure has been developed for the dreaded Ebola virus.
- Cont’d --
** Driver who stopped to help when truck carrying 100 lab monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania and put her hand in one of the cages says she now has a cough and pink eye after one of the macaques HISSED in her face
- Daily Mail, James Gordon - 25/Jan/2022
- Article: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10438357/Truck-crash-involving-transportation-monkeys-lab-sparked-infection-fears.html
• Woman who stopped to help monkeys in truck crash is now feeling unwell
• Michelle Fallon, from Danville near Scranton, was directly behind the truck
• Fallon said the day following the accident she developed a cough and pink-eye
• She has begun a course of antiviral drugs and treatment to prevent rabies
• The last of the four escaped monkeys was accounted for by late Saturday
• One of the cynomolgus macaques, which are also known as crab-eating or long-tailed macaques, was found in a tree
• Pennsylvania residents had been warned not to engage a crab-eating macaque that escaped from a truck carrying 100 of them to a lab
• Crates with live monkeys inside were strewn across State Route 54 in Danville, 130 miles from Philadelphia, after the crash
• A witness said he thought he saw a cat run across the road before making the shocking realization that it was actually a fleeing primate
- Cont’d—
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.