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Hello from your Vax injured daughters. To Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson , and other kill shot Cabal companies How would you feel if one of these Vax injured women were your daughters ?
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210 views • December 29, 2021
No description needed. I found a new fish restaurant in Medellin, yesterday, when I was walking around, On the way, I took this picture of these two old Colombian ladies hanging our on their balcony. The one of the left looks pissed off. Maybe she did not like me taking her picture. Who knows. I really don't care. I take lots of pictures.
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