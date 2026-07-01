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Why NASA Has Been Lying To YOU Since 1958
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412 views • 4 days ago

Explore the hidden history of NASA's official claims and the evidence that suggests decades of deception. From the moon landings to space research, this video examines what they don't want you to know. Subscribe for weekly deep dives, and comment what you think really happened.


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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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cover-updeceptionliesnasatruthmoon landingconspiracywhistleblowerhidden historyclassifiedspace program1958government secrecyspace research
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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