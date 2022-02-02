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11. 147 Glosses in ASL. The written-language transcription of a sign is called agloss. Glosses are words from the spoken language written in small capital letters : WOMAN, SCHOOL, CAT.
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11. 147 Glosses in ASL. The written-language transcription of a sign is called agloss. Glosses are words from the spoken language written in small capital letters : WOMAN, SCHOOL, CAT. {Alternatively, regular capital letters may be used . ) When two or more written words are used to gloss a single sign, the glosses are separated by hyphens . The translation is enclosed in double quotation marks.
The sign for "a car drove by" is written as V E H I C L E - DRIVE -BY.
One obvious limitation of the use of glosses from the spoken/written language to represent signs is that there is no one-to-one correspondence between the words or signs in any two languages.
The sign for "a car drove by" is written as V E H I C L E - DRIVE -BY.
One obvious limitation of the use of glosses from the spoken/written language to represent signs is that there is no one-to-one correspondence between the words or signs in any two languages.
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