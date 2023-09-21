Create New Account
David Knight with Jack Cashill: TWA Flight 800 - The FBI/CIA Conspiracy of Lies & Coverup
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 18 hours ago

(Sep 20, 2023) David Knight interviews Jack Cashill, author of "TWA 800: Behind the Coverup and Conspiracy",

— stolen evidence, fabricated testimony, and ongoing efforts to get justice after the US military negligently shot down a passenger airliner in 1996.


The David Knight Show: https://www.thedavidknightshow.com/

The David Knight Show: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QcffCTbrvFX0/


