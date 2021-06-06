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Max Igan: THEIR COVID NARRATIVE IS FALLING APART (MIRRORED)
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Max Igan: THEIR COVID NARRATIVE IS FALLING APART (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TheCrowhouse at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5F3dobjBhkHl/

“The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” - Plato

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https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

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Vexille (2007) [English Dub]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PG5-SJ6fkk

Illness from Two Covid Shots Predicted in I, Pet Goat II
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LaSBvENB9JfT/

Freemason Child ID's:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/why-do-they-want-this-from-children-make-everyone-aware_SOgXrIpNWBq7sSP.html

Teen Hospitalized With Blood Clots in Brain After First Dose of Pfizer Vaccine
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/teen-hospitalized-brain-blood-clots-after-pfizer-vaccine/

Biden promises free beer and childcare if 70% of Americans get at least 1 vaccine shot before July 4
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/biden-promises-free-beer-and-childcare-if-70-of-americans-get-at-least-1-vaccine-shot-before-july-4-11622660877

Queensland hospitals and aged care facilities crippled by cyber attack
https://www.9news.com.au/national/uniting-care-queensland-hospitals-aged-cared-crippled-following-cyber-attack-ransomware/29779a34-40ef-456e-9b51-6f4080a070d6

Scott Morrison Set To Announce 500-Bed Victorian Quarantine Facility
https://www.triplem.com.au/story/scott-morrison-set-to-announce-500-bed-victorian-quarantine-facility-175609

Safe and Experimental?
https://pleasestoptheride.com/safe-and-experimental/

Communist China’s TikTok Will Now Collect Your Kids’ ‘Faceprint’ and ‘Voiceprint’
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2021/06/04/communist-chinas-tiktok-will-now-collect-your-kids-faceprint-and-voiceprint/

Facebook posts promoting fake vaccine theories could be referred to police, the TGA says
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/facebook-posts-promoting-fake-vaccine-theories-could-be-referred-to-police-the-tga-says

Woman Pepper Sprayed And Violently Knocked To The Ground By Police At Liverpool Central Station
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/woman-pepper-sprayed-and-violently-knocked-to-the-ground-by-police-at-liverpool-central-station-lon_41746mBucwOQFt5.html

Covid: WHO renames UK and other variants with Greek letters
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-57308592

Remains of 215 children found buried near residential school
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/28/world/children-remains-discovered-canada-kamloops-school/index.html

Mass hysteria from Bologna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9d7sYybK6Ok8/

Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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