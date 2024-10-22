Refuting Dispensationalism: Why Psalm 83 is NOT a Prophecy

With the conflict happening in the Middle East many are quickly appropriating the words of scripture to the world headlines. One popular topic today is the “Psalm 83 War” or “Psalm 83 Conflict” that supposedly is foretold in Psalm 83. Yet close analysis proves that Psalm 83 is not a prophecy at all but rather written for the Israelites of King David’s time. But if this is the case, what do we make of those misinterpreting these words for their own agenda?



No End Times position is correct. I know because I was deceived, so I’ve distilled over 200 hours of work and research into a “Narrow Road” approach to the unfolding events that aligns with scripture and history.





✅Stay Connected✅

✅Watch Ad Free✅

https://www.danceoflife.com





🦊Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat)🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794





✝️Statement of Faith✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith





📢Read My Testimony📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian





🙏Support My Work🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work





🕒Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work





❤️Encouragement & Inspiration❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement





---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide





The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion





Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series





Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series





Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series





Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series





Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series





Learn the Truth About Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually





Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d





Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle





Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot





Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54





Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery





Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer





Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop





1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah





Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy





The Heliocentric Conspiracy

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy





Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85





Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in





00:00 - Introduction

08:51 - End Times Markers in Bible Prophecy

19:04 - Psalm 83 Review

21:42 - Historical Context of Psalm 83

26:17 - Objection: 10 Nations/Kingdoms

37:54 - Final Thoughts







