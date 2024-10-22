Refuting Dispensationalism: Why Psalm 83 is NOT a Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the conflict happening in the Middle East many are quickly appropriating the words of scripture to the world headlines. One popular topic today is the “Psalm 83 War” or “Psalm 83 Conflict” that supposedly is foretold in Psalm 83. Yet close analysis proves that Psalm 83 is not a prophecy at all but rather written for the Israelites of King David’s time. But if this is the case, what do we make of those misinterpreting these words for their own agenda?
No End Times position is correct. I know because I was deceived, so I’ve distilled over 200 hours of work and research into a “Narrow Road” approach to the unfolding events that aligns with scripture and history.
✅Stay Connected✅
✅Watch Ad Free✅
🦊Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat)🦊
https://substack.com/chat/1988794
✝️Statement of Faith✝️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith
📢Read My Testimony📢
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian
🙏Support My Work🙏
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work
🕒Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends🕒
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work
❤️Encouragement & Inspiration❤️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement
---------------------------------------
📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖
---------------------------------------
How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide
The Great Delusion:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion
Learn the Truth About the End Times:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series
Learn the Truth About the Trinity:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series
Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series
Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series
Learn the Truth About Cosmology:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series
Learn the Truth About Satan:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually
Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d
Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle
Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot
Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54
Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery
Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer
Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop
1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah
Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy
The Heliocentric Conspiracy
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy
Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85
Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in
00:00 - Introduction
08:51 - End Times Markers in Bible Prophecy
19:04 - Psalm 83 Review
21:42 - Historical Context of Psalm 83
26:17 - Objection: 10 Nations/Kingdoms
37:54 - Final Thoughts