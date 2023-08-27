Servants of Christ





Aug 26, 2023





Message from our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de Maria on Divine Mercy Sunday





Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website





Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl





#jesus #virginmary #apparition





Our Lady: My Son will give you a Great Warning, Prepare yourselves for this Great day!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUvbFqqUPbc