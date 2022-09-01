The Lost Super Foods

This lost survival food knowledge is so organized that anyone, even people with absolutely no prior cooking or stockpiling experience can take advantage of it.

Everything is explained in a clear, precise step by step fashion, using colored pictures and easy to follow instructions.

With over 126 forgotten survival foods and storage hacks “The Lost Superfoods” is a vital book to place in your survival stockpile.

You will also find exact nutritional values for each food you add so that at all times you know exactly how many macro nutrients such as fat, carbs and protein your body is getting…and how many more you still need.

My goal with “The Lost Superfoods” is to have as many American households as possible prepared with 3, 6 and even 1 year’s worth or more of long-lasting superfoods to survive a local emergency like a hurricane or a country wide disruption like a pandemic or a total grid collapse.

COPY and PASTE LINK TO PURCHASE BOOK: https://bit.ly/3wKWkbz



