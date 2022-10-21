The Speed of Fake COVID Science

CDC votes to mandate Covid vaccines for children in spite of the almost non-existent threat of death to children in order to ensure that Big Pharma has a captive group of customers, and no liability, for it's dangerous, experimental, gene therapy products. Biden extends Public Health Emergency in order to keep public tax money flowing into Big Pharma's coffers. More [unauthorized] gain of function research funded by Fauci's NIAID, being conducted at Boston University. Florida Surgeon General recommends against Covid shot for men 18-39 years due to 84% increase in risk of death from Myocarditis. EU wants refund from Big Pharma, and calls for CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS," for selling Europeans "FAKE VACCCINES." Judicial Watch discover 10 billion Dollar government propaganda campaign to promote vaccines. This show is the the biggest 'I told you so' ever in the history of The HighWire. A must watch for anyone who champions the principles of health freedom.

