Bank of Canada is signaling fear as they are have a dud product

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bitcoin, Calgary Dollars, Made Beaver, and Salt Spring Island Dollars are local currencies that have arisen in Canada over the last few decades.
They come to the table with many rich features such as privacy, legal title, and fungibility.
Canadian Dollars offer anti features. When you hold Canadian Dollars or donate dollars you are exposed to litigation, confiscation, tax, inflation, and they are very hard to earn. (remember the truckers)
So it's an uphill battle for the BoC to convince people that they are the better money. Put your life savings into them. Labor and work for them.
Canadians are starting to wane in their trust of the Canadian Dollar. Good money drives out bad, It's the law.