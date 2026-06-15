Man in Black abducts a woman

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Security camera caught a Man in Black using mind control to abduct this woman.
www.michaelfortner.com
Aliens are not merely demons pretending to be aliens. Demons cannot abduct people and create demon/human hybrids. Get real answers in this explosive new book. Now available for pre-orders in bookstores and amazon:
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