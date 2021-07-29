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We Do Not ConsenT! We Parents Decide What’s Best For Our Children, NOT THE CORRUPT CRIMINAL GOVERNMENT!
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130 views • July 29, 2021
You touch my children, and I'll turn your fucking head inside out! You harm my kids and my family, I will go after yours!
This is not going to stop, no, IT HAS TO to be stopped!
Otherwise, probably within a year, if the communists haven't jabbed your kid at the brainwashing center, they will send a child protective service peadophiles and several cabal mercenaries to kidnap your child right out of your home.
"For the child's and communities safety" will be their lie...
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kmreRBlFSCyq/
This is not going to stop, no, IT HAS TO to be stopped!
Otherwise, probably within a year, if the communists haven't jabbed your kid at the brainwashing center, they will send a child protective service peadophiles and several cabal mercenaries to kidnap your child right out of your home.
"For the child's and communities safety" will be their lie...
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kmreRBlFSCyq/
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