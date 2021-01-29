The Lion of Judah Bridegroom King has been longing to have His wife back. And once she is safe in His embrace, where she has always belonged, the orchestra of Heaven can begin to release the first bars of the heavenly music reserved for this hour. And now, Bride of the King of Kings, dancing with the Bridegroom to the music that is next on Heaven’s playing list is going to be a challenge. It is a song unlike any we have ever heard before and the rhythm and tempo is unfamiliar – it has never before been played on earth in your hearing. It is a song which has been reserved for this moment in your life and this hour in history and the Bridegroom has already written His Name on your dance card. His request is simple – “Save the last dance for Me”...