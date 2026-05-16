© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💰 Massie: AIPAC money sends Republicans one message - to OBEY Israel - “This has a lot to do with the Epstein class”, Mossad
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
134 views • Today
💰 Massie: AIPAC money sends Republicans one message — obey Israel
💬 “If you’re a Republican, you better do whatever Israel wants,” Rep. Thomas Massie said, describing the message being sent by AIPAC and other pro-Israel donors.
💬 “Miriam Adelson’s probably spent more money on my race than she has on the ballroom,” he joked.
💬 “This has a lot to do with the Epstein class,” Massie stressed.
💥 Massie also blasted AIPAC as “kind of a proxy for the military-industrial complex,” saying Americans do not benefit when Washington builds bombs for Israel, pays for them, and drops them on people in the Middle East.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.