Impenetrable Russian Tanks Storm Another Fortress city - Krasnogorovka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The footage shows how armored vehicles receive blow after blow from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but continue to advance.

As a result, the infantry of the RF Armed Forces entered the settlement and gained a foothold, military correspondents report.


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

