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A Message From Vishnu On The Creation Of This Universe & A Mantra To Connect To The Divine Within*
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32 views • March 09, 2022
Om Namo Narayanaya
In the Sama Veda, om namo narayanaya is said to have been taught by Vedic seers to the seekers who came to them for wisdom. It is believed that this mantra revealed its significance and meaning to these Vedic seers through their penances, after which they shared it with seekers as a means of self-realization.
According to the Tarasara Upanishad, om is the divine sacred syllable that represents the nature of Atman, encompassing all universal energy and consciousness. Namo represents the nature of prakriti, and can be translated from Sanskrit as “to bow to” or “to pay homage to”.
Narayanaya has more complex roots and interpretations but is believed to be symbolic of Brahman or the inner self. Om namo narayanaya can therefore be understood as a reverent and respectful means of unifying individual and universal consciousness.
Another interpretation of narayanaya comes from its Sanskrit roots; nara, meaning “water” and anaya meaning “resting place” or “shelter.” Narayanaya may thus be representative of the Hindu god, Vishnu, whose resting place is water.
This is reflected in the Tarasara Upanishad, which states that those who practice this mantra will reach Vaikuntha, the abode of Vishnu. Alternatively, nara can also mean “living entities,” so narayanaya may refer to the “resting place of all living entities.”
Another commonly cited translation of nara is human, whilst anaya can be understood as “direction” or “goal”. As such, narayanaya can be interpreted as the “direction of a human” or that which helps an individual toward their goal of self-realization.
This humanitarian connection may explain why om namo narayanaya is often chanted with the intention of sending positive energy to all people of the world.
As well as assisting in self-realization, om namo narayanaya can be used as a chant for peace, health and happiness for all human beings, particularly when accompanied with visualizations of all beings as interconnected and divine.
For maximum effect, this mantra should be chanted repeatedly out loud, in order to connect with its sacred vibration. When followed by silent meditation, om namo narayanaya can be a powerful tool to unite individual consciousness with the Divine.
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https://www.yogapedia.com/definition/7564/om-namo-narayanaya
http://om-namo-narayanaya.org/
https://www.bhaktibreakfastclub.com/mantraglossary43
In the Sama Veda, om namo narayanaya is said to have been taught by Vedic seers to the seekers who came to them for wisdom. It is believed that this mantra revealed its significance and meaning to these Vedic seers through their penances, after which they shared it with seekers as a means of self-realization.
According to the Tarasara Upanishad, om is the divine sacred syllable that represents the nature of Atman, encompassing all universal energy and consciousness. Namo represents the nature of prakriti, and can be translated from Sanskrit as “to bow to” or “to pay homage to”.
Narayanaya has more complex roots and interpretations but is believed to be symbolic of Brahman or the inner self. Om namo narayanaya can therefore be understood as a reverent and respectful means of unifying individual and universal consciousness.
Another interpretation of narayanaya comes from its Sanskrit roots; nara, meaning “water” and anaya meaning “resting place” or “shelter.” Narayanaya may thus be representative of the Hindu god, Vishnu, whose resting place is water.
This is reflected in the Tarasara Upanishad, which states that those who practice this mantra will reach Vaikuntha, the abode of Vishnu. Alternatively, nara can also mean “living entities,” so narayanaya may refer to the “resting place of all living entities.”
Another commonly cited translation of nara is human, whilst anaya can be understood as “direction” or “goal”. As such, narayanaya can be interpreted as the “direction of a human” or that which helps an individual toward their goal of self-realization.
This humanitarian connection may explain why om namo narayanaya is often chanted with the intention of sending positive energy to all people of the world.
As well as assisting in self-realization, om namo narayanaya can be used as a chant for peace, health and happiness for all human beings, particularly when accompanied with visualizations of all beings as interconnected and divine.
For maximum effect, this mantra should be chanted repeatedly out loud, in order to connect with its sacred vibration. When followed by silent meditation, om namo narayanaya can be a powerful tool to unite individual consciousness with the Divine.
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
Amazing Healing Possibilities With Ozone Therapy!
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/@EEARTS
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.yogapedia.com/definition/7564/om-namo-narayanaya
http://om-namo-narayanaya.org/
https://www.bhaktibreakfastclub.com/mantraglossary43
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