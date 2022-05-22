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Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov showed how, The Nazis Hoped to Take our Guys by Surprise by Ambushing them, but they Regretted it very Quickly.
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260 views • May 22, 2022
The Nazis hoped to take our guys by surprise by ambushing them, but they regretted it very quickly.
Ramzan Kadyrov showed how special forces from the Chechen Republic repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian militants in the Popasna area in the LPR.
“This is what always happens when Ukronazis face our fighters. I am not at all surprised by this, because we sent our most combat-ready units to the LPR, ”the head of Chechnya emphasized.
Ramzan Kadyrov showed how special forces from the Chechen Republic repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian militants in the Popasna area in the LPR.
“This is what always happens when Ukronazis face our fighters. I am not at all surprised by this, because we sent our most combat-ready units to the LPR, ”the head of Chechnya emphasized.
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