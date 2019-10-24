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Proof Bashar Assad, President of Syria, is The Antichrist Son of Perdition
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56 views • October 24, 2019
See more detailed proof that Bashar Assad, the president of Syria, is who Christians call "the Antichrist", and who the bible calls "The Son of Perdition", at http://www.isawthelightministries.com/antichrist.html
You don't have to believe what I say, but you should believe what the bible says. It's very clear in the bible and if you were to fully examine the evidence, you would not be able to deny this truth. Don't go by your opinion, nor by what other websites and people have taught you. GO BY THE BIBLE!
You don't have to believe what I say, but you should believe what the bible says. It's very clear in the bible and if you were to fully examine the evidence, you would not be able to deny this truth. Don't go by your opinion, nor by what other websites and people have taught you. GO BY THE BIBLE!
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