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Tucker Carlson Tonight 6/1/21 FULL | FOX BREAKING NEWS June 1,21
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190 views • June 02, 2021
First time I have heard someone telling the complete truth about COVAIDS on main stream news. This lady brings it all the way home, covid is just a political weapon, nothing is scientific, right into the "Totalitarian Control of a New World Order". MUST See!
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