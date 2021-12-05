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The Pandemic of Fear Part 6 – Another Perspective TMP
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20 views • December 05, 2021
Another Perspective on Fear- The Entity Called Fear.” This has now evolved into today’s topic “The Pandemic of Fear Part 6.” In this talk the Mystic Philosopher explain and show in much more detail than in Part 5 how and why Satan and his people are extremely unhappy.
Keywords
freedomvaccinesfeargovernmentimmunizationpoliticianstyrannyhuman rightscivil rightsgood vs evilconstitutional rightsforced vaccinationsglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicforced injectionmandatory covid-19 vaccinationvaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomblessings vs curseslife vs deathnew covid variant omicron
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