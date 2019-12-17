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Magnesium L-Threonate Review: The Mercedes-Benz of Magnesium...
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102 views • December 17, 2019
Personally, given the option, I reach for the Mercedes-Benz of Magnesium, Magnesium L-Threonate. It's more bioavailable and has greater benefits to cognition but it actually first caught my attention for a really silly reason...
About a 20 years ago, before all these silly, over-commercialized Star Wars and Star Trek movies came out there was an (actually good!) Star Trek movie called Insurrection featuring Captain Picard and the rest of the Next Generation Enterprise cast. In the movie, they were in this tense political standoff with these aliens that were using these banned, illegal space weapon called Threonate.
You should watch that movie if you like science fiction and regularly supplement magnesium if you care about your Mitochondria!
Full Review https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/962-magnesium-l-threonate
Order Magnesium
Magnesium L-Threonate https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Magnesium-DW [Double Wood Supplements]
MagTech™: Magnesium Complex https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Magnesium-NS [Natural Stacks]
Powdered Magnesium https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Magnesium-ND [NootropicsDepot.com]
The top-rated Magnesium supplement on Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Magnesium-AMZ
Magnesium by Focus Supplements https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Magnesium-EU-UK [UK & EU)
Mentioned
Book Review "Head Strong" by Dave Asprey of Bulletproof https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/265-head-strong-dave-asprey
Star Trek Insurrection https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1XmtdMZdL8
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
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How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
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About a 20 years ago, before all these silly, over-commercialized Star Wars and Star Trek movies came out there was an (actually good!) Star Trek movie called Insurrection featuring Captain Picard and the rest of the Next Generation Enterprise cast. In the movie, they were in this tense political standoff with these aliens that were using these banned, illegal space weapon called Threonate.
You should watch that movie if you like science fiction and regularly supplement magnesium if you care about your Mitochondria!
Full Review https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/962-magnesium-l-threonate
Order Magnesium
Magnesium L-Threonate https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Magnesium-DW [Double Wood Supplements]
MagTech™: Magnesium Complex https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Magnesium-NS [Natural Stacks]
Powdered Magnesium https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Magnesium-ND [NootropicsDepot.com]
The top-rated Magnesium supplement on Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Magnesium-AMZ
Magnesium by Focus Supplements https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Magnesium-EU-UK [UK & EU)
Mentioned
Book Review "Head Strong" by Dave Asprey of Bulletproof https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/265-head-strong-dave-asprey
Star Trek Insurrection https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1XmtdMZdL8
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
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