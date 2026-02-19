God's Children Randall Franks & Colton Brown Appalachian Sounds

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with Southern gospel pianist/percussionist Colton Brown. Brown is a Share America Foundation Scholar who is completed his degree in music education at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga in 2025 and now is teaching. In addition to playing piano in church, he appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree on occasion.

On "God's Children" Randall Franks plays fiddle and Colton plays piano as they perform the gospel song written by Randall Franks and Cotton Carrier. The song was #1 gospel song for Randall in 2023.

Franks is celebrating his 40th Anniversary as one of Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys.

This performance was recorded at Valley View Baptist Church in Flintstone, Ga. for UCTV in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

God's Children (Cotton Carrier & Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub./BMI)

Randall Franks is an International Bluegrass Hall of Fame Legend, an Independent Country Music Hall of Fame member, America’s Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame member, Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame member, Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame member, and a a long-time Grand Ole Opry guest star with a long list of awards in multiple music genres. He is the 2024-25 Josie Music Awards Musician of the Year - Fiddle.

Randall's music is available on ITunes and Amazon Music.

Radio can find releases here: https://airplaydirect.com/music/RandallFranks/

Copyright 2026 Peach Picked Productions

