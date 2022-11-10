World’s Top Ballroom Dancer Suffers Heart Disease From Vaccine Injury

https://gnews.org/articles/516041
Summary：World's sixth-ranked dancer in amateur ballroom dancing in the 10-dance championship suffers from heart disease after second dose of Pfizer vaccine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.