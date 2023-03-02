A video from Iran's Air Defense Exercises this week has been published.
Iran wants to receive Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, which Israel sees as an obstacle to a possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, Bloomberg reports citing sources.
