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BLM Riot Compilation Week of September 20th
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34 views • September 26, 2020
I hate doing these; but somebody needs to archive all this shit so next time the Liberal "jOurnAliSts" screech at us about "pEaCefUl pRotEstors" you just go ahead and point whoever they're trying to manipulate to my channel 🙃
Follow me @ChadoftheCHAZ on all platforms and my Co-Hosts @RealdoseofDion and @ExiledLioness
#BlmRiots #LouisvilleRiots #BreonnaTaylor
Follow me @ChadoftheCHAZ on all platforms and my Co-Hosts @RealdoseofDion and @ExiledLioness
#BlmRiots #LouisvilleRiots #BreonnaTaylor
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