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9/11/20 TRUMP KNEW THEN, PRESIDENT TRUMP ACTS NOW! #USA911
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163 views • September 12, 2020
You Are Free TV
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9/11: Today, POTUS' speech in PA recalls Heroism of Americans Acting to resist Ter_orism against the USA on Flight 93, 19 years ago. 19 years later we have another inside/cab_l Ter_orist Attack taking place in the USA...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
President Trump knew they couldn't take down the WTC w planes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt-ld...
POTUS in MI last night: "WE LOVE YOU":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0j91v...
Rick Grennel on the Kosovo/Serbia Peace deal:
https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/04/ri...
Learn How to Protect your American community, Muster!
https://defendamericanow.com/home
Excellent video on Patri_t Resistance and multiple arrests in OR on fire-arson in OR:
https://www.newswars.com/arson-censor...
Keep up to date (subscribe) to Dutchsinse on the DEW Fires on W Coast USA:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseO...
https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/dir...
https://www.kptv.com/news/sheriff-man...
22 year old man who raped baby captured by US Marshalls:
https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/11/ok...
Biden's plan to escalate refug_e "immigration":
https://www.breitbart.com/immigration...
Blackberry 2.0- Weismann/Mueller wipe phones:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/dozens...
Austin Police Association warns public with Billboards: Enter At Own Risk
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Schiff's latest Whistle Boy:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/09/brian-...
Professor Krug, Jewish woman pretending to be Black at GWU forced out:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
Peggy Hall info on how to fight Franken-V tyranny in your county:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwC7...
Podesta plays Biden in COG Wargaming Coup to contest 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
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[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
89K subscribers
9/11: Today, POTUS' speech in PA recalls Heroism of Americans Acting to resist Ter_orism against the USA on Flight 93, 19 years ago. 19 years later we have another inside/cab_l Ter_orist Attack taking place in the USA...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
President Trump knew they couldn't take down the WTC w planes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt-ld...
POTUS in MI last night: "WE LOVE YOU":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0j91v...
Rick Grennel on the Kosovo/Serbia Peace deal:
https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/04/ri...
Learn How to Protect your American community, Muster!
https://defendamericanow.com/home
Excellent video on Patri_t Resistance and multiple arrests in OR on fire-arson in OR:
https://www.newswars.com/arson-censor...
Keep up to date (subscribe) to Dutchsinse on the DEW Fires on W Coast USA:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseO...
https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/dir...
https://www.kptv.com/news/sheriff-man...
22 year old man who raped baby captured by US Marshalls:
https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/11/ok...
Biden's plan to escalate refug_e "immigration":
https://www.breitbart.com/immigration...
Blackberry 2.0- Weismann/Mueller wipe phones:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/dozens...
Austin Police Association warns public with Billboards: Enter At Own Risk
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Schiff's latest Whistle Boy:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/09/brian-...
Professor Krug, Jewish woman pretending to be Black at GWU forced out:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
Peggy Hall info on how to fight Franken-V tyranny in your county:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwC7...
Podesta plays Biden in COG Wargaming Coup to contest 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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