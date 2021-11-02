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GOD IS NOT IN CHURCHES - Short Video
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173 views • November 02, 2021
This short video shows that there is no need to go to church to have any kind of relationship with God. The first martyr in the Bible was killed for preaching this very message. See what is so SHOCKING about it!
Click here to see a longer video called "The MOST HATED of All Jesus' Teachings":
https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
Click here to see a longer video called "The MOST HATED of All Jesus' Teachings":
https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
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