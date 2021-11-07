© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11 7 21 So many TALENTED folks USING their GIFTS to EXPOSE the EVIL We MUST STAND together Pray
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • November 08, 2021
🌿 Recover Faster With Natural Hemp Oil Today: 🌿
https://www.naturalhempoil.com
Use Promo Code (awk20) for 20% OFF
————————————————
http://preparewithandweknow.com/ Now they want to help YOU by giving you $100 OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit.
———————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Johnny Cash- God's Gonna Cut You Down (lyrics)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQTCS6aWRSc
GiveSendGo Banners for Freedom
https://givesendgo.com/banners4freedom
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
We Can Act Videos
https://tinyurl.com/ehz3fpau
FDA approval?
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7081
Scott Youngblood San Diego board
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7083
Italians storming mall
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7095
Tetanus and Covid
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7108
Gates next pandemic
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7110
60 year old man
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7178
Deaths of athletes
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/2585
Slave Princess
https://www.slaveprincess.com
Kamala tells the truth
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7222
Federal Court of Appeals issues halt to mandate
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7240
Tucker Carlson Patriot Purge
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/50806
Biden the Actor
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/51082
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
https://www.naturalhempoil.com
Use Promo Code (awk20) for 20% OFF
————————————————
http://preparewithandweknow.com/ Now they want to help YOU by giving you $100 OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit.
———————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Johnny Cash- God's Gonna Cut You Down (lyrics)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQTCS6aWRSc
GiveSendGo Banners for Freedom
https://givesendgo.com/banners4freedom
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
We Can Act Videos
https://tinyurl.com/ehz3fpau
FDA approval?
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7081
Scott Youngblood San Diego board
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7083
Italians storming mall
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7095
Tetanus and Covid
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7108
Gates next pandemic
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7110
60 year old man
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7178
Deaths of athletes
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/2585
Slave Princess
https://www.slaveprincess.com
Kamala tells the truth
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7222
Federal Court of Appeals issues halt to mandate
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/7240
Tucker Carlson Patriot Purge
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/50806
Biden the Actor
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/51082
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.